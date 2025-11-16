Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAM:FSP) has been revised to $1.53 / share. This is a decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from the latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Street Properties. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSP is 0.04%, an increase of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 62,612K shares. The put/call ratio of FSP is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 10,070K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,762K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 7,150K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,157K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 76.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,762K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 2,580K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

