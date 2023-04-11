Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Franklin Street Properties said on April 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.35%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 9.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Street Properties. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 8.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSP is 0.09%, an increase of 73.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 103,722K shares. The put/call ratio of FSP is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Street Properties is $2.68. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 94.02% from its latest reported closing price of $1.38.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Street Properties is $153MM, a decrease of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 287K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 109.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Small-cap Value holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 6.58% over the last quarter.

PSCF - Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 4.13% over the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

