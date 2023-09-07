Franklin Street Properties (FRA:WVH) Price Target Increased by 12.19% to 2.06

The average one-year price target for Franklin Street Properties (FRA:WVH) has been revised to 2.06 / share. This is an increase of 12.19% from the prior estimate of 1.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.81 to a high of 2.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from the latest reported closing price of 1.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Street Properties. This is a decrease of 124 owner(s) or 36.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVH is 0.02%, a decrease of 52.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.59% to 78,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,317K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVH by 8.71% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 6,915K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,941K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVH by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,900K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares, representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVH by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,758K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 55.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVH by 110.12% over the last quarter.

