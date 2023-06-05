Franklin Street Properties (FRA:WVH) Price Target Decreased by 12.90% to 2.00

The average one-year price target for Franklin Street Properties (FRA:WVH) has been revised to 2.00 / share. This is an decrease of 12.90% from the prior estimate of 2.30 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.63 to a high of 2.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.02% from the latest reported closing price of 1.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Street Properties. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 9.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVH is 0.04%, a decrease of 28.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 98,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,292K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVH by 47.63% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 6,915K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,901K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,757K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVH by 3.56% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,909K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,920K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVH by 44.42% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 5,044K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.