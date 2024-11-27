Franklin Street Properties Expands Board for Strategic Growth

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Franklin Street Properties ( (FSP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. has expanded its Board of Directors to include Bruce J. Schanzer, under a new cooperation agreement with Converium Capital and Erez Asset Management. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s governance and maximize stakeholder value. Schanzer’s appointment is seen as a step towards refreshing the board with diverse perspectives, aligning with FSP’s long-term growth strategy.

