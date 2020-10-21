Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.97, the dividend yield is 9.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSP was $3.97, representing a -55.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.97 and a 18.86% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

FSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). FSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSP Dividend History page.

