Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that FSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.1, the dividend yield is 7.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSP was $5.1, representing a -23.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.65 and a 31.78% increase over the 52 week low of $3.87.

FSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSP as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 7.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSP at 2.77%.

