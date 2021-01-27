Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FSP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSP was $4.54, representing a -44.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.25 and a 35.93% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

FSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). FSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSP Dividend History page.

