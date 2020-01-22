Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Dividends
Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FSP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSP was $7.93, representing a -11.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.97 and a 18.36% increase over the 52 week low of $6.70.

FSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04.

