Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 255.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.32, the dividend yield is 20.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSP was $6.32, representing a -4.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.65 and a 58% increase over the 52 week low of $4.

FSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fsp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSP as a top-10 holding:

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF (GYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GYLD with an decrease of -0.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSP at 1.04%.

