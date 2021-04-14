Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.61, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSP was $5.61, representing a -17.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.79 and a 67.96% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

FSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). FSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3.

Interested in gaining exposure to FSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FSP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 23.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FSP at 3.2%.

