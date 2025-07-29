Franklin Street Properties Corp. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$7.87 million

The company's earnings came in at -$7.87 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$21.0 million, or -$0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.4% to $26.71 million from $30.83 million last year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

