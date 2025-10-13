Franklin Street Loads Up on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NASDAQ:TMO): Becomes 8th Largest Holding

Key Points

Franklin Street added 87,872 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific; estimated trade value of approximately $40.9 million based on the average price for the quarter.

The transaction represented 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors’ reportable U.S. equity AUM as of the end of the quarter.

Franklin's post-trade stake: 104,094 shares valued at $50.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Thermo Fisher now accounts for 2.91% of reported assets, as of September 30, 2025, outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Franklin Street Advisors reported purchasing 87,872 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This was an estimated $40.90 million trade based on the average price for the quarter, per its October 9, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 9, 2025, Franklin Street Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 87,872 shares in the quarter. The estimated value of this purchase was $40.90 million. This brought the fund’s total holding to 104,094 shares worth $50.5 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

The firm’s additional purchase resulted in Thermo Fisher representing 2.9% of its reportable assets as of September 30, 2025.

Franklin Street Advisors' top five holdings after the quarter:

Nvidia : $132.16 million (7.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $132.16 million (7.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Microsoft : $115.19 million (6.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $115.19 million (6.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Apple : $110.38 million (6.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $110.38 million (6.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Alphabet : $91.19 million (5.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $91.19 million (5.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Amazon: $72.47 million (4.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 8, 2025, shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific were priced at $536.19, down 9.95% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 28.72 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $43.21 billion Net Income (TTM) $6.58 billion Dividend Yield 0.32% Price (as of market close 2025-10-08) $536.19

Company Snapshot

Thermo Fisher:

Offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products, generating revenue from the sale of scientific instruments, consumables, and biopharma services.

Operates a diversified business model combining direct product sales, recurring consumables, and contract research and manufacturing services.

Serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and research laboratories, academic institutions, and government agencies globally.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and laboratory solutions, with a broad portfolio spanning life sciences, diagnostics, and biopharma services. The company leverages scale and integration across its business segments to provide comprehensive solutions to customers in research, healthcare, and industrial markets. Its competitive advantage lies in its diversified offerings, global reach, and strong presence across critical scientific and healthcare sectors.

Foolish take

Franklin Street Advisors' purchase of Thermo Fisher Scientific is notable as the firm grew the stock's portfolio allocation from 0.4% to 2.9%, making the company its 8th-largest holding.

The timing of this outsize purchase is noteworthy as Thermo Fisher's valuation was recently at its most attractive in three years. Following a pandemic-aided run that saw the company's stock peak above $640 in 2021, Thermo Fisher's stock has yet to reach a new high in the years since.

Ultimately, Thermo Fisher is an intriguing stock serving attractive health care end markets that it believes will grow by 5% annually over the long term. This industry growth, paired with the company's successful track record as a serial acquirer, has management guiding for 8% sales growth annually, looking decades ahead.

This steady revenue growth, paired with Thermo Fisher's dividend growth potential and robust share repurchases, makes it a promising investment as shares continue to rebound.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of investments managed by a fund or advisor.

Reportable assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically U.S. publicly traded securities.

Stake: The total ownership or holding of a particular security by an investor or fund.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, often used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a portfolio, ranked by market value.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Consumables: Products intended for single or limited use in laboratory or industrial settings, requiring regular replacement.

Contract research and manufacturing services: Outsourced laboratory or production services provided to other companies, often in pharmaceuticals or biotechnology.

Life sciences solutions: Products and services supporting biological and medical research, including tools for genetics, cell biology, and diagnostics.

Biopharma services: Specialized support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, such as drug development, testing, and manufacturing.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Analytical instruments: Devices used to measure, analyze, or test samples in scientific, industrial, or medical applications.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

