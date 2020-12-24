Franklin Street (FSP) Exits Durham Market With $89.7M Asset Sale

Franklin Street Properties Corp. FSP recently disposed an office building in Durham, NC for gross proceeds of $89.7 million. The sale marks the company’s exodus from the Raleigh-Durham marketplace.

The property is situated at 4820 Emperor Boulevard and comprises 259,531 square feet of office space. It is fully-leased to a tenant in the life sciences industry.

The company anticipates to record around $42 million of gain in fourth-quarter 2020 relating to the sale. Moreover, net proceeds from the asset sale will be used to repay the company’s debts. As of third-quarter end, the company had only unsecured debt with no maturities until Nov 30, 2021. Further, it had total debt of $997.6 million as of Sep 30, 2020.

In the press release related to this disposition, management noted that the sale “reflects our strategy to sell assets when we believe that their respective value proposition and resulting pricing have been maximized for our shareholders.”

Moreover, the company also intends to explore future alternative avenues for potential redeployment, including new property investments.

Markedly, by repaying debt using sale proceeds, the company is likely to strengthen its balance sheet and preserve liquidity. This is a strategic fit as uncertainties regarding rental receipts are anticipated to have taken a toll on its liquidity. While situations have improved since the onset of the pandemic with the company collecting 98% of October rental receipts as of Oct 31, 2020, it is still receiving rent relief requests from certain tenants.

In its third-quarter earnings, the company stated that it received rent relief requests mainly in the form of potential rent deferrals for varying lengths of time.The majority of these requests for relief have been in the form of potential rent deferrals for varying lengths of time. This will likely hinder its top-line growth in the near term.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

