Franklin Resources Updates Holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.54MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.11% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is $18.79. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.11% from its latest reported closing price of $14.55.

The projected annual revenue for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is $411MM, a decrease of 45.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, a decrease of 19.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BRDG is 0.1802%, a decrease of 0.3579%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 21,234K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jennison Associates holds 2,544,286 shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227,886 shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 38.86% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,267,156 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481,309 shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 1.22% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,526,665 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532,873 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 5.00% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,410,600 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393,300 shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 1,367,626 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367,926 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Declares $0.27 Dividend

Bridge Investment Group Holdings said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the most recent share price of $14.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 7.42%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

