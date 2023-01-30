Franklin Resources Updates Holdings in Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.78MM shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In the last filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported owning 10.30% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 869.42% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Therapeutics is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 869.42% from its latest reported closing price of $1.21.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.60.

Fund Sentiment

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 50.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APLT is 0.0132%, a decrease of 54.4452%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.79% to 24,487K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,250,000 shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,213,213 shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,357,690 shares, representing a decrease of 35.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 26.26% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,639,536 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335,062 shares, representing a decrease of 26.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 36.85% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,719,938 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835,000 shares, representing a decrease of 64.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 43.65% over the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 1,575,654 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

