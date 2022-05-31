US Markets
BEN

Franklin Resources to buy European credit manager Alcentra from BNY Mellon

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc has agreed to buy European credit manager Alcentra from Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a deal valued at up to $700 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

May 31 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N has agreed to buy European credit manager Alcentra from Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N in a deal valued at up to $700 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEN BK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular