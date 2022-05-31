Franklin Resources to buy European credit manager Alcentra from BNY Mellon
May 31 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N has agreed to buy European credit manager Alcentra from Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N in a deal valued at up to $700 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
