Franklin Resources to buy European credit manager Alcentra from BNY Mellon

May 31 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N has agreed to buy European credit manager Alcentra from Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N in a deal valued at up to $700 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

