Is Franklin Resources Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $10.1 billion, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is a global investment management company that provides asset management services through its subsidiaries under brands like Franklin, Templeton, and Legg Mason. Based in San Mateo, California, the firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, institutional accounts, and alternative investments.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Franklin Resources fits this criterion perfectly. With a worldwide presence, Franklin Resources serves individuals, institutions, and pension plans across multiple asset classes, including fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset solutions.
Shares of the investment manager are trading 32.3% below its 52-week high of $28.08. BEN has decreased 6.2% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 2.3% dip over the same time frame.
In the longer term, Franklin Resources stock is down 6.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI’s 1.3% decrease. Moreover, shares of BEN have declined 31.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 5.5% return over the same time frame.
Despite few fluctuations, BEN has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Shares of Franklin Resources jumped 10.4% on Jan. 31 due to a strong Q1 2025 earnings report that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.59 and revenue of $2.3 billion, driven by a 9% increase in investment management fees to $1.8 billion. Additionally, assets under management (AUM) grew 8% year-over-year to $1.58 trillion, benefiting from a strong equities market rally. Despite total net outflows widening to $50 billion, investors reacted positively to the company's revenue growth and earnings beat, driving the stock higher.
Franklin Resources has lagged behind its rival, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), which has gained 13.5% over the past 52 weeks. However, on a YTD basis, BlackRock experienced a 7.7% decline, a slightly larger drop than BEN.
Due to Franklin Resources’ underperformance over the past year, analysts have a slightly negative outlook on the stock. The 14 analysts covering BEN have a consensus rating of “Moderate Sell,” and as of writing, it is trading below the mean price target of $20.95.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
