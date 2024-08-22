Franklin Resources Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Franklin Resources, revealing an average target of $23.71, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.77% lower than the prior average price target of $24.64.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Franklin Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Underperform $23.00 $23.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $23.00 $24.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $24.00 $23.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $23.00 $25.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $27.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $23.00 $25.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Franklin Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of April 2024, Franklin had $1.602 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (35%), fixed-income (35%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (4%). Distribution tends to be weighted equally between retail investors (52% of AUM) and institutional accounts (46%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with more than a third of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and 30% of managed assets sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Breaking Down Franklin Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Franklin Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.84%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

