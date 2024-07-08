Franklin Resources Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.08, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.62% lower than the prior average price target of $27.75.

The perception of Franklin Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $23.00 $25.50 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $24.00 $29.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $25.50 $29.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $26.00 $29.00 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $27.00 $30.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $25.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Franklin Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Franklin Resources: A Closer Look

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of April 2024, Franklin had $1.602 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (35%), fixed-income (35%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (4%). Distribution tends to be weighted equally between retail investors (52% of AUM) and institutional accounts (46%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with more than a third of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and 30% of managed assets sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into Franklin Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Franklin Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Franklin Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

