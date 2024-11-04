News & Insights

Stocks

Franklin Resources Reports Q4 Loss Amid AUM Growth

November 04, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Franklin Resources ( (BEN) ) just unveiled an update.

Franklin Resources, Inc., a major global asset manager, reported a preliminary net loss of $84.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a significant drop from the previous year’s profits. Despite the challenging fiscal year, the company achieved record assets under management (AUM) of $1.68 trillion, with a notable increase in long-term inflows. Their acquisition of Putnam Investments has exceeded expectations, contributing to positive net flows and cost savings. The company remains focused on innovative client relationships and expanding into key growth areas, such as alternative and multi-asset investment strategies.

Find detailed analytics on BEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.