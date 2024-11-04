Franklin Resources Reports Prelim. Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), Monday announced preliminary fourth quarter results.

The company reported preliminary loss of $84.7 million or $0.19 per share compared to profit of $295.5 million or $0.58 per share in the previous year, primarily due to loss in operating income.

On an adjusted basis, profit was $315.2 million or $0.59 a share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.6 a share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

During the pre-market hours, Franklin's stock is trading at $20.42, down 2.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

