News & Insights

Markets
BEN

Franklin Resources Reports Prelim. Loss In Q4

November 04, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), Monday announced preliminary fourth quarter results.

The company reported preliminary loss of $84.7 million or $0.19 per share compared to profit of $295.5 million or $0.58 per share in the previous year, primarily due to loss in operating income.

On an adjusted basis, profit was $315.2 million or $0.59 a share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.6 a share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

During the pre-market hours, Franklin's stock is trading at $20.42, down 2.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.