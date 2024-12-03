Franklin Resources reports November-end AUM $1.65T

Franklin Resources (BEN) reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.65R at November 30, 2024, compared to $1.63 trillion at October 31, 2024. This month’s increase in AUM reflected the impact of positive markets, partially offset by preliminary long-term net outflows of $13 billion, inclusive of $12 billion of preliminary long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BEN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.