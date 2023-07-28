News & Insights

Franklin Resources Q3 23 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

July 28, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on July 28, 2023, to discuss Q3 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.franklinresources.com

To listen to the call, dial (+1) 888-396-8049 (US) or (+1) 416-764-8646 (International), Access code 10114833.

For a replay call, dial (+1) 877-674-7070 (US) or (+1) 416-764-8692 (International), Access code 114833#.

