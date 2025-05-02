Franklin Resources Q2 25 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on May 2, 2025, to discuss Q2 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.franklinresources.com

To listen to the call, dial (+1) 877-407-0989 or (+1) 201-389-0921.

For a replay call, dial (+1) 877-660-6853 (US) or (+1) 201-612-7415 (International), Access code 13753015.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.