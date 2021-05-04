Franklin Resources Q2 21 Earnings Conference Call 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 4, 2021, to discuss Q2 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.franklinresources.com

To listen to the call, dial (833) 350-1245 (US) or (236) 712-2205 (International).

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or (416) 621-4642 (International), access code 3991013.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.