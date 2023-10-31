News & Insights

Franklin Resources Preliminary Q4 Net Income Rises

October 31, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) reported preliminary fourth quarter net income of $295.5 million or $0.58 per share, compared to $232.7 million or $0.46 per share, prior year. Preliminary adjusted net income was $427.0 million and adjusted earnings per share was $0.84, compared to $394.4 million and $0.78, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Preliminary fourth quarter operating revenues were $1.99 billion, up 2% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.56 billion in revenue.

