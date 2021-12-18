Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.29

The board of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of January to US$0.29. This will take the annual payment to 3.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Franklin Resources' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Franklin Resources' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 38%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:BEN Historic Dividend December 18th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.33 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, Franklin Resources has only grown its earnings per share at 3.5% per annum over the past five years. If Franklin Resources is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Franklin Resources has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

