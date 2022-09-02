Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:BEN) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.29 per share on 14th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Franklin Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Franklin Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 40%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:BEN Historic Dividend September 2nd 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.333, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, Franklin Resources' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Franklin Resources could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Franklin Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

