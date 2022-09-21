Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will pay a dividend of $0.29 on the 14th of October. This means the annual payment is 4.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Franklin Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Franklin Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 3.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 40%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:BEN Historic Dividend September 21st 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Franklin Resources May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Unfortunately, Franklin Resources' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Franklin Resources' Dividend

Overall, we think Franklin Resources is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Franklin Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

