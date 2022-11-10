Franklin Resources Makes Significant Increase to Paymentus Holdings (PAY) Position

Franklin Resources Inc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,368,974 shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY). This represents 17.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1,962,657 shares and 11.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 71.65% and an increase in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC Class A holds 3,765,048 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akkr Management Company, Llc holds 2,380,950 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,127,911 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Class A holds 1,823,000 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667,900 shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 1.50% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 13.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Paymentus Holdings Inc is 0.4830%, an increase of 16.0253%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 26,169,124 shares.

