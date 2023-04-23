Franklin Resources (LON:0RT6) Price Target Decreased by 5.68% to 25.05

The average one-year price target for Franklin Resources (LON:0RT6) has been revised to 25.05 / share. This is an decrease of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 26.56 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.24 to a high of 29.48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.37% from the latest reported closing price of 26.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RT6 is 0.23%, an increase of 71.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.97% to 280,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,003K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,911K shares, representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 45.93% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 17,286K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,307K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 18.70% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 10,784K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares, representing an increase of 54.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 179.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,102K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares, representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 26.43% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 7,437K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,184K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RT6 by 25.56% over the last quarter.

