Franklin Resources Increases Position in Integra Resources (ITRG)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.74MM shares of Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 39.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 261.50% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Resources is $2.42. The forecasts range from a low of $0.79 to a high of $4.92. The average price target represents an increase of 261.50% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Resources is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.15.

Fund Sentiment

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Resources. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ITRG is 0.1902%, a decrease of 60.9227%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.34% to 20,788K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Merk Investments holds 3,230,000 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 2,679,999 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550,001 shares, representing an increase of 79.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 377.43% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 2,384,579 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 2,178,092 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239,075 shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 44.77% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,850,000 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260,000 shares, representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Integra Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the start of pre-feasibility level studies designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards a potential construction decision.

