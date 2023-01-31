Franklin Resources Increases Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.77MM shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT). This represents 16.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.95MM shares and 14.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.72% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 623.24% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is $32.98. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 623.24% from its latest reported closing price of $4.56.

The projected annual revenue for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is $34MM, a decrease of 19.55%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.69.

Fund Sentiment

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EYPT is 0.1080%, a decrease of 5.9699%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 34,081K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 4,190,921 shares representing 12.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,370,506 shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,233,597 shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968,207 shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 19.57% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,015,600 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725,700 shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,950,000 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

