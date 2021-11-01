Franklin Resources Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $665.7 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $78.9 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Franklin Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $644.6 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $2.18 billion from $1.71 billion last year.

Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $644.6 Mln. vs. $291.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $2.18 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year.

