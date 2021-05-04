Franklin Resources Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $381.8 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $345.3 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Franklin Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $403.5 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 100.0% to $2.07 from $1.34 billion last year.

Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $403.5 Mln. vs. $373.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $2.07 vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

