Markets
BEN

Franklin Resources Inc. Q1 Income Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $350.5 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $275.9M, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.41 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $350.5 Mln. vs. $275.9M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular