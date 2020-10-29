Franklin Resources, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a mediocre week for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shareholders, with the stock dropping 18% to US$18.64 in the week since its latest full-year results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$5.6b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 34% to hit US$1.59 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:BEN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Franklin Resources are now predicting revenues of US$7.14b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 42% to US$2.30. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.67 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a substantial drop in EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$21.92, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Franklin Resources analyst has a price target of US$25.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$19.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Franklin Resources' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 28%, well above its historical decline of 6.1% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% per year. So it looks like Franklin Resources is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Franklin Resources going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Franklin Resources that you need to take into consideration.

