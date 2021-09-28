Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.19, the dividend yield is 3.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEN was $32.19, representing a -10.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.94 and a 79.13% increase over the 52 week low of $17.97.

BEN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). BEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports BEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.1%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ben Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEN as a top-10 holding:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an decrease of -0.77% over the last 100 days. NOBL has the highest percent weighting of BEN at 1.73%.

