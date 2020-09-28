Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.64, the dividend yield is 5.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEN was $19.64, representing a -32.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.27 and a 31.72% increase over the 52 week low of $14.91.

BEN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). BEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports BEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.57%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded (DVYA)

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Direxion MSCI Cyclicals Over Defensives ETF (RWCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWCD with an increase of 32.64% over the last 100 days. DVYA has the highest percent weighting of BEN at 2.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.