Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEN was $29.4, representing a -3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.55 and a 97.18% increase over the 52 week low of $14.91.

BEN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). BEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports BEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.55%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 53.98% over the last 100 days. KCE has the highest percent weighting of BEN at 1.88%.

