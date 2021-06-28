Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.18, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEN was $33.18, representing a -7.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.94 and a 84.64% increase over the 52 week low of $17.97.

BEN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). BEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.15. Zacks Investment Research reports BEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.3%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEN as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (BEN)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (BEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 16.97% over the last 100 days. NOBL has the highest percent weighting of BEN at 1.73%.

