Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.06, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEN was $34.06, representing a -11% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.27 and a 42.15% increase over the 52 week low of $23.96.

BEN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). BEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57. Zacks Investment Research reports BEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -5.4%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ben Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTA with an increase of 5.55% over the last 100 days. SDY has the highest percent weighting of BEN at 1.6%.

