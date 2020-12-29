Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.04, the dividend yield is 4.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEN was $25.04, representing a -9.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.60 and a 67.94% increase over the 52 week low of $14.91.

BEN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). BEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports BEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BEN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded (DVYA)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 16.05% over the last 100 days. DVYA has the highest percent weighting of BEN at 4.23%.

