Franklin Resources Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $92.3 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $174.0 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Franklin Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $263.4 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $2.06 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $92.3 Mln. vs. $174.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $2.06 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.