US Markets
BEN

Franklin Resources has 5.7% Adecco stake - filing

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

U.S.-based investor Franklin Resources Inc controls a 5.7% voting stake in Swiss staffing group Adecco Group AG, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investor Franklin Resources Inc BEN.Ncontrols a 5.7% voting stake in Swiss staffing group Adecco Group AGADEN.S, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

"The obligation to notify is due to the fact that Fiduciary

Trust Company International now holds a position in Adecco

Group AG," the filing showed, adding the reporting obligation arose on Sept. 28.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular