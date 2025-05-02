FRANKLIN RESOURCES Earnings Results: $BEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRANKLIN RESOURCES ($BEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, missing estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $2,111,400,000, beating estimates of $1,610,479,138 by $500,920,862.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

FRANKLIN RESOURCES insiders have traded $BEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES B JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 100,420 shares for an estimated $1,964,442 and 1 sale selling 420 shares for an estimated $7,379.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of FRANKLIN RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FRANKLIN RESOURCES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 12/16.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BEN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

