Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.49MM shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 4.88MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.45% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $51.15. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.45% from its latest reported closing price of $45.89.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is $882MM, an increase of 26.61%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.59.

Fund Sentiment

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PTCT is 0.2249%, an increase of 3.3954%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 88,087K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,491,062 shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,033,505 shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 80.38% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,620,580 shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045,307 shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,900,000 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,296,000 shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 2,450,000 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,267,944 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

