Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Paymentus Holdings (PAY)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.34MM shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY). This represents 17.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 3.37MM shares and 17.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.64% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paymentus Holdings is $11.53. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.64% from its latest reported closing price of $8.69.

The projected annual revenue for Paymentus Holdings is $623MM, an increase of 31.65%. The projected annual EPS is $0.07, an increase of 172.44%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PAY is 0.4570%, a decrease of 5.2883%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 25,515K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,854,826 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,765,048 shares, representing a decrease of 31.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 42.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,854,826 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637,137 shares, representing an increase of 42.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 35.94% over the last quarter.

Akkr Management Company holds 2,380,950 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,195,300 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823,000 shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,380,473 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Paymentus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus Holdings serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

