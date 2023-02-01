Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.85MM shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.40MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.11% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings is $14.62. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.11% from its latest reported closing price of $10.51.

The projected annual revenue for OneSpaWorld Holdings is $659MM, an increase of 42.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.47, a decrease of 1.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OSW is 0.2009%, an increase of 11.9412%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 81,867K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ariel Investments holds 17,036,969 shares representing 18.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,899,551 shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,450,724 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324,062 shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 54.59% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 6,131,837 shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261,242 shares, representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 44.55% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 3,236,406 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191,333 shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 2,480,100 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333,858 shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 12.05% over the last quarter.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Declares $0.04 Dividend

OneSpaWorld Holdings said on February 18, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 8, 2020 received the payment on May 29, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $10.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.12%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 5.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=72).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Background Information

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

